BRIEF-ABG Sundal Collier Q2 operating profit down at NOK 83 million

July 14 (Reuters) - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :

* Q2 revenue 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.74 million) versus 376 million crowns year ago

* Says Q2 revenues were down 7 pct compared to relatively strong Q2 last year

* Q2 operating profit 83 million crowns versus 108 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT margin of 24 pct with total operating costs in line with last year

* Says result of Brexit referendum at end of June gave rise to steep declines on equity markets around globe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3855 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)