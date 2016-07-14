FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths FY sales up 16.4 pct
July 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Woolworths FY sales up 16.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Sales for 52 weeks ended June 2016 increased by 16.4 pct (12 pct excluding David Jones, acquired in August 2014)

* Apparel sales in second half were impacted by late start to winter and unseasonably warm weather experienced across southern hemisphere

* Woolworths clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 8.2 pct, with a price movement of 6.2 pct. Sales in comparable stores grew by 4.4 pct. Net retail space grew by 4.9 pct

* Food sales, including food service concessions, increased by 11.9 pct, with a price movement of 6.7 pct. Sales in comparable stores grew by 5.7 pct. Net retail space grew by 9.3 pct

* On a 52-week basis, David Jones sales, including concession sales, increased by 8.4 pct in Australian dollar terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

