BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says pension deficit rises due to Brexit impact
July 14, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says pension deficit rises due to Brexit impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland

* In six months to 30 june 2016, group continued to trade in line with expectations with asset quality continuing to improve

* Outcome of eu referendum in uk has impacted, amongst other factors, foreign exchange rates and interest rates including aa corporate bond yields

* Net impact has been to increase ias 19 accounting standard defined benefit pension deficit to c.eur 1.2 billion at 30 june 2016 from eur 0.74 billion at december 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

