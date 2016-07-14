BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says pension deficit rises due to Brexit impact

July 14 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland

* In six months to 30 june 2016, group continued to trade in line with expectations with asset quality continuing to improve

* Outcome of eu referendum in uk has impacted, amongst other factors, foreign exchange rates and interest rates including aa corporate bond yields

* Net impact has been to increase ias 19 accounting standard defined benefit pension deficit to c.eur 1.2 billion at 30 june 2016 from eur 0.74 billion at december 2015