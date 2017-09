July 14 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc :

* Diageo executive committee announcement

* Anna Manz will leave at end of September and her successor will be subject of a future announcement

* Anna Manz, group strategy director, has decided to leave after 17 years with company to join FTSE100 company Johnson Matthey as group finance director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)