BRIEF-Infineon to buy Wolfspeed from Cree for $850 mln

July 14 (Reuters) - Infineon Technologies AG:
* Infineon to acquire Wolfspeed for US dollar 850 million in cash
* Transaction to be immediately margin and adjusted earnings-per-share accretive
* Transaction will be financed by incremental debt of US dollar 720 million and US dollar 130 million cash-on-hand
* Cree’s board of directors and Infineon’s supervisory board have approved acquisition
* Deal also includes related SIC wafer substrate business for power and RF power
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wolfspeed Power and RF division of Cree