FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Infineon to buy Wolfspeed from Cree for $850 mln
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Infineon to buy Wolfspeed from Cree for $850 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Infineon Technologies AG:

* Infineon to acquire Wolfspeed for US dollar 850 million in cash

* Transaction to be immediately margin and adjusted earnings-per-share accretive

* Transaction will be financed by incremental debt of US dollar 720 million and US dollar 130 million cash-on-hand

* Cree’s board of directors and Infineon’s supervisory board have approved acquisition

* Deal also includes related SIC wafer substrate business for power and RF power

* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wolfspeed Power and RF division of Cree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.