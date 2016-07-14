FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Devon to sell Western Canada pipeline stake to CPPIB for $1.1 bln
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 14, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Devon to sell Western Canada pipeline stake to CPPIB for $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp :

* Devon Energy monetizes access pipeline for CAD $1.4 billion (USD $1.1 billion); additional CAD $150 million (USD $120 million) payment with future expansion

* Devon Energy Corp says expects its lease operating expense at Jackfish Complex to increase by approximately USD $100 million on an annualized basis

* Agreement also includes potential for an incremental CAD $150 million payment

* To sell 50 percent ownership interest in access pipeline to Wolf Midstream Inc, Portfolio Co Of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

* Under terms of sale agreement, Devon’s thermal-oil acreage is dedicated to access pipeline for an initial term of 25 years

* Agreement also includes potential for access pipeline toll to be reduced by as much as 30 percent

* A market-based toll will be applied to production from company’s three Jackfish projects, which are fully operational

* Entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 50 percent ownership interest in access pipeline to Wolf Midstream Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.