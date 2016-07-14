BRIEF-Cree says to sell Wolfspeed to Infineon for $850 mln cash

July 14 (Reuters) - Cree Inc

* Cree to sell wolfspeed to infineon for $850 million cash

* Preliminary revenue results for q4 were at upper end of company’s target range at approximately $388 million

* Targets approximately $585 million of net proceeds after tax and other deal related costs

* Q4 revenue view $382.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Target using capital raised, combined with free cash flow, to fund "select m&a", as well as to support additional stock buybacks