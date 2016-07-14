FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Superior Energy Services enters amendment, reduces credit facility
July 14, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Superior Energy Services enters amendment, reduces credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc

* On July 13, 2016, entered first amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement and security agreement

* Superior Energy Services Inc Says amendment, among other things reduces size of credit facility to $400.00 mln -SEC Filing

* Superior Energy Services Inc says amendment also suspends maximum leverage ratio until Q4 of 2017

* Amendment modifies cash balance covenant to require less than $150 million cash balance while there are less than $75 million of borrowings

* Amendment modifies restricted payment covenant to eliminate ability to pay dividends, make equity repurchases until Sept 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

