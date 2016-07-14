FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum acquires bolt-on Midland basin acreage
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum acquires bolt-on Midland basin acreage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc :

* Laredo Petroleum acquires bolt-on Midland basin acreage

* Says deal valued at $125 million

* Acquisition adds approximately 9,200 net acres

* In early July, company hedged 2,007,500 barrels of oil for 2017

* Purchase includes about 300 net barrels of oil equivalent per day of Laredo-operated production from existing vertical wells

* Hedged 444,000 barrels of ethane for 2017 at $11.24 per barrel and 375,000 barrels of propane for 2017 at $22.26 per barrel. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

