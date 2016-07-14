FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies unit signs contract for Doha Metro project
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies unit signs contract for Doha Metro project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd -

* Hollysys Automation Technologies announces concord signed a significant contract to provide electrical installation services for Doha Metro Phase 1 project

* Contract is approximately valued at QAR 227 million, or $62.3 million

* First phase of project is scheduled to complete for operation in 2019, with 37 stations and 75 kilometers

* Pds construction phase will begin in october 2016 and was scheduled to commence system trial test at q4 of 2018

* Unit signed a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
