BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase expects firmwide 2016 net interest income to be up about $2 bln plus

July 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Expect firmwide 2016 net interest income to be up about $2 billion+ YOY

* Expect firmwide 2016 noninterest revenue to be about $50 billion, market dependent

* Expect firmwide 2016 adjusted expense to be $56 billion +/-

* Expect firmwide 2016 net charge-offs to be $4.75 billion, with the YOY increase driven by both loan growth and oil & gas

* Qtrly firm NII up $696 million YOY and relatively flat QOQ with NIM down 5 bps QOQ Source text (bit.ly/29JBksR)