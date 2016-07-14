FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase expects firmwide 2016 net interest income to be up about $2 bln plus
July 14, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase expects firmwide 2016 net interest income to be up about $2 bln plus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Expect firmwide 2016 net interest income to be up about $2 billion+ YOY

* Expect firmwide 2016 noninterest revenue to be about $50 billion, market dependent

* Expect firmwide 2016 adjusted expense to be $56 billion +/-

* Expect firmwide 2016 net charge-offs to be $4.75 billion, with the YOY increase driven by both loan growth and oil & gas

* Qtrly firm NII up $696 million YOY and relatively flat QOQ with NIM down 5 bps QOQ Source text (bit.ly/29JBksR) Further company coverage:

