BRIEF-Hydra Industries Acquisition agrees to buy Inspired Gaming Group

July 14 (Reuters) - Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp
* Enters into agreement to acquire Inspired Gaming Group
* Transaction reflects a valuation for inspired of £200 million
* Equivalent transaction value is $264 million
* Hydra industries acquisition corp says upon consummation of transaction, Hydra’s CEO Lorne weil will become executive chairman
* Inspired’s fiscal year end september 2016 revenue and EBITDA are estimated to be $110 million and $38 million, respectively
* Cash component of transaction will be funded by a $20 million private placement from macquarie capital in addition to Hydra’s cash in trust
* Hydra intends to change its name to Inspired Entertainment, Inc and will continue to trade on Nasdaq under ticker INSE
* Seller group may receive additional common shares as further consideration, depending on future performance
* Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp says proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Hydra and Inspired
* Immediately after closing, Hydra intends to change its name to Inspired Entertainment Inc
* Upon consummation of transaction, Inspired’s founder and current CEO Luke Alvarez will continue as CEO
* Consideration to consist of cash available at closing after transaction expenses, Hydra shares issued at $10.00 per share
* Proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Hydra and Inspired