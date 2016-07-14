FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hydra Industries Acquisition agrees to buy Inspired Gaming Group
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hydra Industries Acquisition agrees to buy Inspired Gaming Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp

* Enters into agreement to acquire Inspired Gaming Group

* Transaction reflects a valuation for inspired of £200 million

* Equivalent transaction value is $264 million

* Hydra industries acquisition corp says upon consummation of transaction, Hydra’s CEO Lorne weil will become executive chairman

* Inspired’s fiscal year end september 2016 revenue and EBITDA are estimated to be $110 million and $38 million, respectively

* Cash component of transaction will be funded by a $20 million private placement from macquarie capital in addition to Hydra’s cash in trust

* Hydra intends to change its name to Inspired Entertainment, Inc and will continue to trade on Nasdaq under ticker INSE

* Upon consummation of transaction, Hydra’s CEO Lorne weil will become executive chairman

* Seller group may receive additional common shares as further consideration, depending on future performance

* Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp says proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Hydra and Inspired

* Immediately after closing, Hydra intends to change its name to Inspired Entertainment Inc

* Upon consummation of transaction, Inspired’s founder and current CEO Luke Alvarez will continue as CEO

* Consideration to consist of cash available at closing after transaction expenses, Hydra shares issued at $10.00 per share

* Inspired’s founder and current CEO Luke Alvarez will continue in his leadership role as CEO

* Proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Hydra and Inspired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

