BRIEF-Beijer Electronics Q2 order intake falls to SEK 280 mln
July 14, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beijer Electronics Q2 order intake falls to SEK 280 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Beijer Electronics AB

* Q2 order intake of 280.2 MSEK (337.0)

* Q2 operating profit 4.2 MSEK (24.2)

* Says expects group’s operating profit to be somewhat better in second half-year 2016 than corresponding period of 2015

* Says this will not fully offset poor number in first half-year

* Says anticipates group’s operating profit for full year 2016 being below our previous estimate of somewhat better operating profit excluding non-recurring expenses

* Says has set new financial targets

* Says within a 2-3 year timeframe, target to achieve minimum organic growth of 7 pct per year, and achieve a minimum EBIT margin of 10 pct, measured as an average over a business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

