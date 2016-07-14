FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boeing says books 321 net orders in 2016
July 14, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boeing says books 321 net orders in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing has booked 321 net orders in 2016

* Customers announced orders and commitments during Farnborough Airshow Week for 182 Boeing commercial airplanes, valued at $26.8 billion at list prices

* Forecasting a demand for 39,620 new airplanes valued at $5.9 trillion in next 20 years

* Customers also announced commercial services agreements valued at multiple billion dollars over life of contracts

* Co, British government announced long-term partnering initiative to advance growth, including 2,000 new Boeing jobs to be created in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
