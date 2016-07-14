FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Denison Mines to option Moore Lake Property to Skyharbour
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Denison Mines to option Moore Lake Property to Skyharbour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp

* Denison announces transaction to option Moore Lake Property to Skyharbour for cash and stock

* Will receive 18 million common shares of Skyharbour and staged cash payments of $500,000, in aggregate, over next five years

* To acquire a 100 pct interest in property Skyharbour must also spend $3.5 million in exploration expenditures on property over next 5 years

* all amounts in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
