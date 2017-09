July 14 (Reuters) - Heico Corp -

* Unit entered into license agreement with Northrop Grumman to perform overhaul, repair of select inertial reference units

* Says inertial aerospace services will receive Northrop’s parts inventory and test equipment for Northrop Grumman licensed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)