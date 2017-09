July 14 (Reuters) - Endotronix, Inc

* Closed a $32 million series C round of financing

* Financing includes investor syndicate such as Bioventures Investors, SV Life Sciences , Lumira Capital, Aperture Venture Partners

* As a part of the deal, Board will now include representatives from Bioventures, SVLS, Lumira, Luxemburg Capital and one independent board member