July 14 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Ost :

* Q2 net interest income 147.4 million Norwegian crowns ($17.61 million) versus 142.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 4.4 million crowns versus 5.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income 106.3 million crowns versus 68.1 million crowns year ago

* Says Q2 earnings were affected by dividends from Frende Holding AS and non-recurring items ($1 = 8.3684 Norwegian crowns)