BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines says permanent sinking work begins on Shaft 1 at Platreef Project
July 14, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines says permanent sinking work begins on Shaft 1 at Platreef Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Permanent sinking work has begun on shaft 1 at platreef platinum-group metals, nickel, copper and gold mine in South Africa

* Shaft 1 is expected to reach flatreef deposit, at a depth of 777 metres, during Q3 of 2017.

* Owns 64 pct of platreef project through its subsidiary, Ivanplats

* Expects subsequent main sinking phase will advance at average rate of 2.7 metres a day until it reaches depth at 1,025 metres below surface in 2018

* Shaft 1 to be funded from funds remaining in co’s treasury from $280-million received in 2011 for sale of an 8 pct interest in platreef project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
