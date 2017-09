July 14 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp :

* Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo receive pricing approval and reimbursement in Italy

* Pricing approval and national reimbursement for both Esmocard() and Esmocard Lyo() (esmolol hydrochloride) was recently provided in Italy