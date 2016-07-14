FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Express Scripts says announces early tender results
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Express Scripts says announces early tender results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express scripts announces early tender results and upsizing of maximum tender offers

* Says to increase previously announced aggregate maximum tender amount for its 6.125% senior notes due 2041 from $262.5 million to $310.0 million

* Says all other terms of maximum tender offers, as previously announced, remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

