July 14 (Reuters) - Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eisai and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce regulatory approval of VENESPRI (lorcaserin HCl) in Mexico

* In connection with the approval, Arena will receive a $1 million milestone payment

* VENESPRI is expected to become available later this year