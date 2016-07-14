BRIEF-Magellan Midstream to construct new Pasadena Marine Terminal

July 14 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp :

* Magellan Midstream to construct new Pasadena marine terminal

* New terminal will be built on nearly 200 acres of recently-acquired land

* Project is currently estimated to cost approximately $335 million, including acquisition of land.

* Says initially plans to build approximately 1 million barrels of refined products and ethanol storage

* Magellan expects its new Pasadena terminal to be operational in early 2019

* If warranted by demand, new Pasadena facility could be expanded to include up to 10 million barrels of storage and up to 5 docks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)