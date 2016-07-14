BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare Company updates on acquisition of Priory Group

July 14 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

* Update on the U.K.’s competition and markets authority’s review of Acadia healthcare’s acquisition of Priory Group

* Acadia healthcare company inc says phase 2 assessment is expected to take approximately nine months to complete

* Intend to explore how to respond to CMA with undertakings prior to deadline of july 21, 2016

* Says “expect CMA will communicate its response to our undertakings by July 28, 2016”

* Says during phase 2 assessment period, "hold-separate" requirements will remain in place