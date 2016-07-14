BRIEF-Moody's outlook on Lebanon's banking system stays negative

July 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Lebanon’s Banking System :

* Moody‘s: outlook on Lebanon’s banking system stays negative

* Lebanese banks‘rising sovereign debt holdings link their creditworthiness to that of the government

* Consider high exposure to Lebanese sovereign debt to be main credit risk for Lebanese banks over outlook horizon

* Forecasts real GDP growth of 1.7% in 2016

* Deposits will continue to grow, but at a slower rate reflecting subdued domestic economic growth