BRIEF-Moody's outlook on Lebanon's banking system stays negative

July 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Lebanon’s Banking System :
* Moody‘s: outlook on Lebanon’s banking system stays negative
* Lebanese banks‘rising sovereign debt holdings link their creditworthiness to that of the government
* Consider high exposure to Lebanese sovereign debt to be main credit risk for Lebanese banks over outlook horizon
* Forecasts real GDP growth of 1.7% in 2016
* Deposits will continue to grow, but at a slower rate reflecting subdued domestic economic growth