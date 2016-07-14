FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch: Mixed impact for UK utilities from Brexit vote
July 14, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch: Mixed impact for UK utilities from Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: Mixed impact for UK utilities from Brexit vote

* Fitch on UK utilities - Weaker sterling supports higher UK wholesale baseload electricity prices due to link to dollar-denominated oil,gas,coal prices

* Fitch on UK utilities - Expect impact on UK regulated water companies and gas and electricity networks to be limited

* Fitch on UK utilities - Expect no significant impact on availability of debt funding for UK regulated networks, either through debt capital markets or bank lending from Brexit

* Fitch on UK utilities - “Leave” vote creates uncertainty around UK government energy policy, extent to which will continue to reflect EU renewables policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
