BRIEF-Fitch: Mixed impact for UK utilities from Brexit vote

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: Mixed impact for UK utilities from Brexit vote

* Fitch on UK utilities - Weaker sterling supports higher UK wholesale baseload electricity prices due to link to dollar-denominated oil,gas,coal prices

* Fitch on UK utilities - Expect impact on UK regulated water companies and gas and electricity networks to be limited

* Fitch on UK utilities - Expect no significant impact on availability of debt funding for UK regulated networks, either through debt capital markets or bank lending from Brexit

* Fitch on UK utilities - "Leave" vote creates uncertainty around UK government energy policy, extent to which will continue to reflect EU renewables policy