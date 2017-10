July 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global Rating:

* North carolina’s series 2016B GO public improvement bonds rated ‘AAA’; state GO debt affirmed at ‘AAA’

* Stable outlook on North Carolina bonds reflect expectation that state's economic trends will continue to reflect improvement above national levels Source - (bit.ly/2a0Od2y) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)