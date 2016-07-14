FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-British American Tobacco to close cigarette manufacturing in Bayreuth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Germany:

* British american tobacco cigarette manufacturing consolidated in europe

* Volume produced in transferred to factories in poland, hungary, romania and croatia by the end of 2017

* Changes will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 950 jobs at the factory in bayreuth

* Decision to close cigarette manufacturing in bayreuth the result of analysis of production capacity in western europe Source text - (bit.ly/29SLGIr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

