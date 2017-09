July 14 (Reuters) - Tanager Energy Inc:

* Names Thomas M. Crain, Jr. as chairman of board and interim chief executive officer of Tanager

* John Squarek, former CEO, Donna Hyshka, former CFO are no longer officers

* CEO, corporate secretary, vice president, production, CFO roles have been consolidated and re-assigned to existing personnel