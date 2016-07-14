FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA US announces investments in Illinois and Ohio facilities
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCA US announces investments in Illinois and Ohio facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Fca Us Llc

* Fca us announces investments in illinois and ohio facilities

* Belvidere assembly plant will receive an investment of $350 million to produce jeep cherokee, which will move from current production location in toledo, ohio, in 2017

* Investments in assembly plants total more than $1 billion

* Will also invest $700 million in toledo assembly complex (ohio) to retool north plant to produce next generation jeep wrangler

* Production of dodge dart and jeep compass/jeep patriot will end in september 2016 and december 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
