FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BP estimates remaining material Deepwater Horizon liabilities
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BP estimates remaining material Deepwater Horizon liabilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* BP estimates all remaining material Deepwater Horizon liabilities

* Co says it can now reliably estimate all of its remaining material liabilities in connection with Deepwater Horizon incident

* Expects to take an after-tax non-operating charge of around $2.5 billion in its Q2 2016 results.

* Charge is expected to include a pre-tax non-operating charge associated with oil spill of around $5.2 billion

* Cumulative pre-tax charge relating to deepwater horizon incident estimated at $61.6 billion or $44.0 billion after tax

* Co believes any further outstanding deepwater horizon-related claims not covered by this additional charge will not have a material impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.