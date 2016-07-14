FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics adds adenosine receptor antagonist through acquisition of redoxtherapies
July 14, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics adds adenosine receptor antagonist through acquisition of redoxtherapies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc :

* Juno Therapeutics adds adenosine receptor antagonist through acquisition of redoxtherapies

* Intend to use in combination with engineered t cells

* Upfront consideration for redoxtherapies acquisition was $10 million in cash

* Redox is also eligible to receive payments upon achievement of undisclosed clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones

* Acquisition provides Juno with an exclusive license to vipadenant, a small molecule adenosine a2a (a2a) receptor antagonist

* Intends to explore adenosine molecule in combination with engineered t cell platform, may over time explore in other areas as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

