July 14 (Reuters) - Warner Music Group Corp

* For three months ended June 30, consolidated revenue estimated to have been between $800 million to $820 million, compared to $710 million

* Recorded music business revenue prior to intersegment eliminations estimated between $673 million to $688 million for June quarter versus $592 million

* Oibda estimated between $115 million to $125 million for three months ended June 30 , compared to $100 million Source text for Eikon: )