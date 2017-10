July 15 (Reuters) - Zuger Kantonalbank :

* H1 profit rises by 1.2 percent to 31.3 million Swiss francs ($31.94 million)

* H1 net interest income 77.5 million francs versus 76.6 francs million year ago

* H1 commission and service fee income up 7.2 percent at 8.8 million francs Source text - bit.ly/29HFMWH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9799 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)