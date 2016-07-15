FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordax Group Q2 operating profit up at SEK 146 million
July 15, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordax Group Q2 operating profit up at SEK 146 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Nordax Group AB :

* Q2 total operating income 290 million Swedish crowns ($34.11 million) versus 216 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating profit 146 million Swedish crowns versus 13 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net profit increased to 112 million crowns versus 10 million crowns year ago

* Total operating income positively affected by larger loan portfolio, highernet interest margins and positive FX effects; earnings improved mainly as result of improved net interest income

* Says Brexit not to have direct impact on company's business Source text: bit.ly/2a2JbTf Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5029 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
