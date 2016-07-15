FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolford FY result swings to loss of EUR 6.19 mln
#Apparel & Accessories
July 15, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wolford FY result swings to loss of EUR 6.19 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Wolford AG :

* Dividend of 0.20 euro per share proposed

* FY revenues grew by 3.2 percent to 162.40 million euros ($180.54 million)

* Targets for 2016/17: slight revenue growth and positive earnings

* Operating earnings are expected to rise slightly in fy 2016/2017

* FY operating earnings (EBIT) came to 1.55 million euros, as against 2.17 million euros in 2014/15 financial year

* FY earnings before tax were also positive (0.62 million euros, as against 1.21 million euros in previous year)

* FY loss after tax 6.19 million euros versus profit 1.03 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
