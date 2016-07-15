FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Husqvarna Q2 operating profit matches forecasts, sales lower
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 15, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Husqvarna Q2 operating profit matches forecasts, sales lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Husqvarna Ab

* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 11,504 mln

* Q2 operating income increased to SEK 1,729 mln (1,675)

* Says priority for group during remainder of year will be to offset currency headwind and finance profitable growth initiatives by operational improvements

* Says positive development continued in Q2, despite lower demand for lawn and garden products in North America, which was affected by unfavorable weather

* Says turn-around of consumer brands division is proceeding according to plan

* Reuters poll: Husqvarna Q2 core operating result was seen at 1,712 million SEK, sales seen at 12.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.