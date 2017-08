July 15 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :

* Q2 total revenue was sek 1,469 mln (764)

* Q2 EBITA was sek 550 mln (74)

* Q2 revenues include a sek 386 mln one-time credit from biogen triggered by first commercial sales of alprolix

* Q2 gross margin was 72 per cent (63)

* Outlook 2016 unchanged

* Reuters poll: Sobi Q2 EBITA was seen at sek 435 mln, revenues at 1,317 mln