July 15 (Reuters) - Beter Bed Holding NV :

* Q2 revenue rose by 7.0 pct to 89.8 million euros ($99.83 million) (like-for-like growth: 2.5 pct)

* Q2 EBITDA rose by 16.8 pct to 4.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)