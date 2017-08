July 14 (Reuters) - Copper One Inc

* Copper One announces private placement financing of up to $2.6 million and provides corporate update

* Will use net proceeds from offering to fund further exploration and development activities at company's Riviere Dore project

* Brokered private placement offering of units at a price of $0.13 per unit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)