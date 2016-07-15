FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bakkafrost: Suspicion of possible pathogenic ISA-virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost

* A routine surveillance test by the Veterinary Authority on farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norur has resulted in suspicion of fish being infected by pathogenic ISA-virus

* The suspicion arose after the result in one cage indicated that the fish is infected by the so called HPR-del ISA-virus

* Bakkafrost is preparing to take necessary actions

* The Veterinary Authority will carry out further tests in this cage and all other cages in the farming site. The results of these tests will be available over the next few days

* Farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norur contains 1.2 million fish with an average weight of approximately 0.54 kg whole fish equivalent (wfe)

* Total biomass is approximately 665 tonnes wfe

* Bakkafrost expects to send out a stock announcement, when the final results are available and conclusion is made regarding future actions. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

