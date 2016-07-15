FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insurer Gjensidige's Q2 earnings above forecast
July 15, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Insurer Gjensidige's Q2 earnings above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring says:

* Q2 pretax profit NOK 1.71 billion (Reuters poll NOK 1.56 billion)

* Q2 combined ratio 80.6 percent (Reuters poll 81.2 percent)

* Overtime, dividend payouts will reflect Gjensidige's policy not to build capital in excess of the targeted capitalisation.

* Over the next 2.5-4.5 years, average annual run-off gains are expected to be around NOK 800 million, moving the expected reported combined ratio to the lower end of the 86-89 corridor (undiscounted).

* The board remains confident in Gjensidige's ability to deliver solid earnings and dividend growth over time.

* A potential new tax on financial services in Norway might materialise in 2017. More clarity on this issue is expected during the fourth quarter 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
