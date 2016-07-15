FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haldex Q2 adjusted op income narrowly misses forecast
July 15, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Haldex Q2 adjusted op income narrowly misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab

* Q2 net sales, SEK 1,147 mln vs year-ago 1,290 mln

* Says operating income for Q2 excluding one-off items amounted to SEK 87 mln vs year-ago 137 mln

* Reuters poll: Haldex Q2 adjusted op income was seen at SEK 96 mln, net sales at SEK 1.14 bln

* Says European market is looking promising in 2016 with an increase in order intake

* Says North America is forecast to continue its weak development and may be impacted further by a decline in trailer segment during fall

* Says China has already begun showing signs of growth and we now have a more positive outlook for China for full year.

* Says we are sticking with our forecast that 2016 will be a year where we will still be feeling effects of events in North America and struggle to generate growth

* Says our goal is to continue ensuring solid profitability, and the operating margin for the first half of the year can be considered realistic under current market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

