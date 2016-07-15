FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijer Ref operating profit, sales rise in Q2
July 15, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beijer Ref operating profit, sales rise in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref

* Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 186 mln vs year-ago 158 mln

* Q2 net sales increased by 12.3 percent compared with corresponding quarter last year and amounted to SEK 2,417 mln

* Says our operation in the United Kingdom mainly consists of commercial refrigeration, with an emphasis on the food sector - it is a long-term stable market

* Says our current evaluation is that brexit will have a limited influence on our operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

