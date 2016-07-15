FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Providence Equity Partners to invest up to 200 mln euros in Masmovil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Providence Equity Partners LLC to invest from 165 million euros ($183.7 million)to 200 million euros in Masmovil through convertible debt instrument

* If debt conversion occurs, Providence Equity Partners LLC will become its main shareholder

* Debt instrument maturity is 8 years, coupon is 6.35 percent per year, conversion price is 22 eurper share

* Conversion is voluntary and can only occur in 3.5 years from issuance

Source text: bit.ly/29NrSE6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
