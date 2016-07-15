BRIEF-Ad Pepper Media International H1 sales up at 28.3 mln euros

July 15 (Reuters) - Ad Pepper Media International NV :

* Group's currency-adjusted, like-for-like gross profit rose by around 15 percent in first half of 2016

* First six months of financial year with sales of 28.3 million euros ($31.51 million)(H1 2015: 24.38 million euros)

* EBITDA for first six months of 2016 thus amounted to 1.028 million euros (H1 2015: -196,000 euros)

* Reconfirms its guidance for 2016 with a revenue target of eur 60.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)