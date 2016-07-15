FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion Q2 EBITDA ex-items up at SEK 6.9 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 15, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion Q2 EBITDA ex-items up at SEK 6.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Q2 net sales 34.5 million Swedish crowns ($4.1 million) versus 29.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA ex-items 6.9 million crowns versus 4.6 million crowns year ago

* Says focus during 2016 is therefore to establish STEEN Solution method as the standard treatment for lung transplantation

* Since acquisition of Vivoline company will intensify research and development in cardiac transplantation

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4907 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.