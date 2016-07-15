BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion Q2 EBITDA ex-items up at SEK 6.9 million

July 15 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Q2 net sales 34.5 million Swedish crowns ($4.1 million) versus 29.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA ex-items 6.9 million crowns versus 4.6 million crowns year ago

* Says focus during 2016 is therefore to establish STEEN Solution method as the standard treatment for lung transplantation

* Since acquisition of Vivoline company will intensify research and development in cardiac transplantation

($1 = 8.4907 Swedish crowns)