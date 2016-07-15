FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TagMaster Q2 EBITDA swings to loss of SEK 4.9 million
July 15, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TagMaster Q2 EBITDA swings to loss of SEK 4.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - TagMaster AB :

* Q2 net sales 20.6 million Swedish crowns versus 18.7 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 4.9 million crowns versus profit 2.5 million crowns year ago

* Says continued development, restructuring and cost reductions in CitySync and cost reductions in TagMaster charged Q2

* Estimates newly launched UHF products will have positive impact on sales and margin during years to come

* Will launch more new products towards end of 2016

* Will make personnel reductions and cost savings

* Expects to be back on former result levels during second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

