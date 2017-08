July 15 (Reuters) - Logintrade SA :

* Changes its outlook due to entering into foreign markets and sees 2016 sales revenue of 3.2 million zlotys ($807,836.01) and 2016 net profit of 20,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9612 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)