July 15 (Reuters) - IC Potash Corp :

* IC Potash announces second tranche of Cartesian's strategic investment into Ochoa Project

* IC Potash Corp says has received second tranche of US$2.5 mln under strategic investment commitment by Cartesian Capital Group, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)